FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 546

New comment
 
stranger:
No, Vasiliy, you'd better talk about oranges, you'd better stay out of here)))))))))))))))))))))))
oranges will get more expensive! (why )
 
Ishim:
oranges will get more expensive! (why?)

How did I know that Russia was buying tomatoes from Holland, not oranges)))) They don't grow here? )))) There's asphalt everywhere, there's nowhere to grow anything.

That's a real shame on the world.

 
stranger:

How did I know that Russia was buying tomatoes from Holland, not oranges)))) They don't grow here? )))) There's asphalt everywhere, there's nowhere to grow anything.

This is truly a disgrace to the world.

They are out of their minds! (or maybe they've been forging the seeds)
[Deleted]  
stranger:

Well? Which ones did you want? There are none in nature on the spot. Show me the difference between the Euro futures chart and the Eurobucks spot chart.

Anyway, it's an old song, I'm not going to prove anything to anyone.

i mean, maybe in mt there will be a futures like in nizza.
[Deleted]  
pako:
i mean, maybe mt will have futures like nizza

Yeah, and a quote of its own, so that everything is in place?

And the servers that we have now - where to?

what are the stops for?

and so on and so on

these types of trading don't overlap, you know what i mean... one thing is a scam without a quote of its own, another thing is a currency exchange and big money for big intercontinental deals, and that's for the future)))

 
pako:
I mean, maybe there will be a futures in mt, like in ninza
I doubt it.
[Deleted]  
_new-rena:

Yeah, and a quote of its own, so that everything is in place?

And the servers that we have now - where to?

what are the stops for?

and so on and so on

these types of trading do not intersect, you see what's going on... the same thing is a scam without your own quotes, another thing is big money for big intercontinental deals, and that's for the future))))

I don't get it,

as for the volumes, you need them in the same Nienze, write them into the file, from the file into Meta, and you'll be happy!

[Deleted]  
pako:

I don't get it,

If you need volumes, use the same Niñez file, from the file to the mt, and you'll be happy

I don't need them.
 
pako:

I don't get it,

If you need volumes, you can write them to a file, from the file to the mt, and you'll be happy.

Isn't MT superfluous in this chain?

Let's copy a film from a disk or flash drive to a video cassette and watch it)))

[Deleted]  
stranger:
Isn't the mt in this chain redundant?
Who cares, there are always two ways out, even if you get eaten?
1...539540541542543544545546547548549550551552553...871
New comment