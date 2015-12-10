FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 427

stranger:
You don't have to worry - it will come, there will be another one)))
the stop there is 10 pips. and i don't have to...
 
Ishim:
Why do you need that stop))))) And the jeeps are cool, the weed emka sends? ))))
Ishim:
Don't be offended, please. Take it as a joke and throw it away, wherever you want and how you want it.

maybe in a few minutes you'll be a millionaire on this bike, no one knows.

 
Shaman, can't you buy euros later, do you have to be in the middle of the field? )))))))
 
_new-rena:

Demomillionaire)))) Plosser's bullshit is starting to frost)))) And the ruble is having a funny time ))))
stranger:
looks like it. everything's frozen, and it's not like it's forever.
stranger:
I noticed something... yesterday's cb chart is working... but it still needs to be checked...

the money was already transferred on monday for support, if that's what you're asking.

 
_new-rena:

There's a demo, a test run (are you stupid?)
 
_new-rena:

see how they are keeping it below 5270?)))
 
Ishim:
there's a demo, a test run(are you morons?)
Yes, Master.
