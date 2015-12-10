FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 588
Great, I'll look for another one...
You wanted to test something else out there, where would we be without you feeder....
so - stopped bought 2380 (stop 100ppp - it's been a while)
last 3 months. (I feel like I'm overloading the account)
Yes, yes, go around the village)
I'll take my advice...
And thank you?) where did you put it? 2550 and 26, take your pick)
I'll take my advice...
26.15 - but it can be cancelled (any time)
It's like buying the euroland) One and the same.
GBPCAD sell, TP 8048...
Yes, Sensei, the spots here are a bit tricky, that was the last support)