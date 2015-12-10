FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 327

Spekul:
The fumes will all go down
Foo-foo-foo over your left shoulder! Honey on your lips! It's about time you knew your honour.
 
zoritch:
f crfpfk nj... Ugh, I thought I said an innocent phrase about the ruble... Who needs the ruble nowadays... :-)))
And you do not pay attention to it - speak, create, tell........ something will be erased, something will not......... maybe the moderator remembers how we fought for Russia in the smoking room........ but the fact is that without politics it is better on the forum - more peace and equality....... but in the fundamental analysis - how could it be without it.
 
gnawingmarket:
And you do not pay attention to it - speak, create, tell........ something will be erased, something will not......... maybe the moderator remembers how we fought for Russia in the smoking room........ but the fact is that without politics it is better on the forum - more peace and equality....... but in the fundamental analysis - where without it.

I still do not understand what I am guilty of? The fact that I am the father of three children, the fact that I play forex (according to their instructions ...)

I have the right to be independent and say things that many people want to say?

i do not give a damn who and how someone adjusts their reality, i have already established my own...

no it does not... as ninca hagen sang a GDR pioneer... ugh

lactone:

Do you think the Swiss are moving the gold or did they "feed" this information to the gold movement?

I just remembered how last year the drop in gold was explained by the fact that the Bank of Cyprus was selling some of its reserves. (Although all those reserves the market will eat up and not notice in real life).

Although I also bought at the close)))

well, the gold collapsed there because the chinese finished buying it and they wanted to give them some bullshit instead of gold....
 

Whoops... :-))) Must be a joke... :-)))

zoritch:

Whoops... :-))) Must be a joke... :-)))

Zorich, do you paint yourself? )

Or the forecast?

 
zoritch:

Whoops... :-))) Must be a joke... :-)))

The aggregator made a joke. The joke succeeded.

Silent:

The aggregator made a joke. The joke succeeded.

Take the gold and don't bother))))

Who's the aggregator?

 
_new-rena:

Take the gold and don't bother))))

What is an aggregator?

Tin

There's more.

 

MQ Demo silver

That's where we'll go, at 0.18

