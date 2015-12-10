FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 327
The fumes will all go down
f crfpfk nj... Ugh, I thought I said an innocent phrase about the ruble... Who needs the ruble nowadays... :-)))
And you do not pay attention to it - speak, create, tell........ something will be erased, something will not......... maybe the moderator remembers how we fought for Russia in the smoking room........ but the fact is that without politics it is better on the forum - more peace and equality....... but in the fundamental analysis - where without it.
I still do not understand what I am guilty of? The fact that I am the father of three children, the fact that I play forex (according to their instructions ...)
I have the right to be independent and say things that many people want to say?
i do not give a damn who and how someone adjusts their reality, i have already established my own...
no it does not... as ninca hagen sang a GDR pioneer... ugh
Do you think the Swiss are moving the gold or did they "feed" this information to the gold movement?
I just remembered how last year the drop in gold was explained by the fact that the Bank of Cyprus was selling some of its reserves. (Although all those reserves the market will eat up and not notice in real life).
Although I also bought at the close)))
Whoops... :-))) Must be a joke... :-)))
Zorich, do you paint yourself? )
Or the forecast?
The aggregator made a joke. The joke succeeded.
Take the gold and don't bother))))
Who's the aggregator?
What is an aggregator?
Tin
There's more.
MQ Demo silver
That's where we'll go, at 0.18