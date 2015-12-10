FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 737

New comment
 
21april:
The index is mighty, it's chasing a flock of clouds! )

Mighty me, +28% for the week)))

Well, and Guru has been catching fleas there for a few pennies)

index

 
stranger:

Mighty me, +28% for the week)))

Well, and Guru's got some fleas there for a few pennies)

index

and when they get the internet, will be ruined (forex)

(all mow and chop only I am a sucker((())

 
Ishim:

And when the Internet comes, it will be the end of the world (Forex)

(I'm the only one who's cutting, I'm a sucker!)

Sensei, I do not know how to count ((( Just now on the calculator, +37.28%. I'm getting old.

You're a well-deserved loser.

Believe me, not everyone is a sucker.)

 

stranger:

Teach me how to mow. I really want to))

 
Luckhuman:

Teach me how to mow. I'd like that very much )))

Go to Sensei, ask him, I'm no teacher))))

There's nothing to teach: I've got three lines on the chart, below the middle - sell, above - buy)))


 
Luckhuman:

Teach me how to mow. I really want to))

Do you use your feet?))
 
Luckhuman:

Teach me how to mow. I really want to))

Disappointed in automatons. So far I operate with fibs on days and demo.
 
stranger:

Sensei, I can't count at all((( I just did a calculator, +37.28%. I'm getting old.

You're a well-deserved loser.

Believe me, not everyone is a sucker.)

What do you have in the euras?
 
Luckhuman:

Teach me how to mow. I really want to))

Do you believe in dolls, grandpa, kitchens, Elliot waves and impenetrable mashes? )))
 
artikul:
Do you use stops?))
I do. Why, shouldn't you?
1...730731732733734735736737738739740741742743744...871
New comment