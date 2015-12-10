FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 373

Ishim:
changed to roubles ))))
Nice to see the whole gang back together again ))))
 
stranger:
Can't see it's got indies and stripes on the screen like toys on a Christmas tree. Ok, closed again with chif on boo and again sell 9680 and 9683, sl 9730.
Girls love a nice trend ))))
 
Evgen-ya1:
I'm not using 1-minute chart as a base for my trading// And it's not nice to see the signal// Yesterday and today's comments//

Shame on you!

................... Did I even wipe my feet at the door? Oh! .... If I had, I wouldn't have written that yesterday!

 
artikul:
Nice to see the whole gang back together again ))))

Hi!

At the next low, such a trick again (the doll made good money - loved it) - only I think the gap will be a bigger 50 pips.

 
Evgen-ya1:
Goodbye////Read more carefully// Besides, it's not the minute chart I'm trading on, it just shows the signal// Not nice, both yesterday and today's comments///
Sorry, I stand corrected)
[Deleted]  
Old, pardon the immodest question, how many years have you been on this resource?
 

Oh, here's something:


 
Evgen-ya1:
Goodbye/// Read carefully// Besides, it's not the 1-minute chart I'm trading on// it just shows the signal// not nice both yesterday and today's comments///

They were bored. They themselves moved from the four, but lost the ladies along the way. They realise they're missing someone, but they don't know who ;-)

It will settle down. Put up an avatar and everything will be fine.

 
gip:
Old, pardon the immodest question, how long have you been on this resource?
Since a month)
 
Ishim:

Hi!

Next low is the same thing again (the dummy made a good score - loved it) - only I think the gap will be bigger at 50 pips.

Want to buy? )))
