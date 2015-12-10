FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 373
changed to roubles ))))
Can't see it's got indies and stripes on the screen like toys on a Christmas tree. Ok, closed again with chif on boo and again sell 9680 and 9683, sl 9730.
I'm not using 1-minute chart as a base for my trading// And it's not nice to see the signal// Yesterday and today's comments//
Shame on you!
................... Did I even wipe my feet at the door? Oh! .... If I had, I wouldn't have written that yesterday!
Nice to see the whole gang back together again ))))
Hi!
At the next low, such a trick again (the doll made good money - loved it) - only I think the gap will be a bigger 50 pips.
Oh, here's something:
They were bored. They themselves moved from the four, but lost the ladies along the way. They realise they're missing someone, but they don't know who ;-)
It will settle down. Put up an avatar and everything will be fine.
Old, pardon the immodest question, how long have you been on this resource?
Hi!
Next low is the same thing again (the dummy made a good score - loved it) - only I think the gap will be bigger at 50 pips.