FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 567
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
I'm guessing the ruble's in the "dick" shape. )
is this a forecast or a prediction? (I won't show you the statement - you can see all the drawdowns there)
Dop. you're a fucking moron ((
If you have a demo it would be a good idea to use it to warm the oven.)
Ilya, specially for you, the morning picture again)
It's good to melt the stove with demos , I'll give you an idea)
Ilya, specially foru, the morning picture again)
Ilya, specially fo u, the morning picture again)
remains to show the result... (already sold to me)
and Kivia for once:
without statistics, where are the arrows? ()
remains to show the result... (already sold to me)
and Kivia for once:
Let's talk about oranges, how much is a kg of lepseen?)))
eurofound will close the buy soon
euro currency will soon close the sell
the pound is about to close the sell
holy shit, you know...
I looked at your levels - if you go down to 1.23, how is it different from my screenshot with the arrows? I do not practically eat oranges - maybe for the New Year...
I'm kidding) I'm just kidding, I bought the euro pound at 79, it's now at 7916, he says it's about to take)))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))
And the euro - 2473, we'll check there and see.
I don't like Kiwis, they're sour, I won't tease with the pound...) I see the Professor is nervous, 'energy levels' are bent(
I've written before, everywhere you go, there will be profits
I've got targets on both the sell and the buy.
and not taken...