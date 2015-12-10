FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 567

sanyooooook:

I'm guessing the ruble's in the "dick" shape. )


 
Ishim:

is this a forecast or a prediction? (I won't show you the statement - you can see all the drawdowns there)

Dop. you're a fucking moron ((

If you have a demo it would be a good idea to use it to warm the oven.)

Ilya, specially for you, the morning picture again)

 
stranger:

It's good to melt the stove with demos , I'll give you an idea)

stranger:

Ishim:
without statistics, where are the arrows? ()
Ilij:

I don't like kiwis, they're sour, I won't tease you with a pound) I see the professor is nervous, I guess "energy levels" are bent(
 
stranger:
looked at your levels - if you first went down to 1.23, then how is it different from my screenshot with the arrows? a couple of points. And the oranges - I practically do not eat - maybe on the new year a slice ...
 

eurofound will close the buy soon

euro currency will soon close the sell

the pound is about to close the sell

holy shit, you know...

 
Ishim:
I'm kidding) I'm just kidding, I bought the euro pound at 79, it's now at 7916, he says it's about to take)))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))

And the euro - 2473, we'll check there and see.

 
stranger:
I don't like Kiwis, they're sour, I won't tease with the pound...) I see the Professor is nervous, 'energy levels' are bent(

I've written before, everywhere you go, there will be profits

I've got targets on both the sell and the buy.

and not taken...

