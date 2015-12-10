FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 644

I just asked your opinion and you technically turned the tables on the Fed you should be in a comedy act with this flea
 
A-H-R-E-N-E-T!!!


Poor people who took out foreign currency loans

 
stranger:

130 p., as promised:


 
What's the big deal?

and when the Canadian turns around before reaching the treasured 18-40 and even when it passes by - no one will remember this ominous screen!

It's not to Susanin with a beard it's to the audience! Dear audience! YOU! :

 
Dollar trades above 62 roubles, Euro above 77 http://russian.rt.com/article/64587
Доллар торгуется выше 62 рублей, евро – выше 77
Доллар торгуется выше 62 рублей, евро – выше 77
  • 2014.12.15
  • russian.rt.com
Доллар в ходе торгов на Московской бирже подскочил выше 62 рублей, евро - выше 77 рублей, передаёт РИА Новости. К 18:36 мск доллар дорожал на 4,1 рубля - до 62,3 рубля, евро - на 5,2 рубля - до 77,5 рубля.
 
Did an orange fall on your foot or has it become hard to go to the shop with rubles?)
 
i'm shorting from 1576 (( i got in too early of course....

 
Are you breeding rabbits?
 

I am shorting usd/cad from 1576

would like to know more about myself )))) and i didn't put a fuckin' stop

and i had to pick up my son at school ... total set of fuck-ups.

