FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 658

zoritch:
my heart is petrified and my soul is no longer filled with good and evil... :-)))

I think that almost all the ruble buyers have been blown to hell... the ruble is back - at the beginning of yesterday - back to square one. if not - it will be back, and easily)))))

http://www.kommersant.ru/doc/2634429

Silent:
Yeah, well... there is a real threat of extra zeros on the nose.
it is only a hunch, a human factor, nothing more. i am sure they will not wait until 20.01.14. everyone will be punished for not doing their job today.
 
_new-rena:

What will happen if he fires for a year? Whatever your article is, they'll take you out in 2-3 days if you don't quit sooner.

Scary story...)
21april:
Scary story...)
more than 99% of tradespeople know this story by heart, but almost everyone is looking for a happy ending.
 
_new-rena:

17% - that's a real bummer.

i feel that great Gaidar's disciples work for the Central Bank. He swore by his father, what will they do?

lactone:

newbies, as it is commonly believed here. made martin-slivorrrr..... 100 by March/April is the most childish forecast, no less... but the traders will continue to be taken out in the black...

if i were them, i would just turn the spread upside down and i would not crash the banking system by changing the interest rate. just for a month or so i would pick my nose and i would get something like 45-47 by the end of the month.

And the rate would have been lowered a lot so that the swap would have become a pussy.

 
 
_new-rena:

I would have taken it out of there - no ruble, no ruble (fuck you).
 
Well, buckle up, the buckrubel is going down (already 60.62)
 
Spekul:
All right, buckle up, the buckrubel's going down.
Drawing a new wave)
