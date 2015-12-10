FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 658
my heart is petrified and my soul is no longer filled with good and evil... :-)))
I think that almost all the ruble buyers have been blown to hell... the ruble is back - at the beginning of yesterday - back to square one. if not - it will be back, and easily)))))
http://www.kommersant.ru/doc/2634429
Yeah, well... there is a real threat of extra zeros on the nose.
What will happen if he fires for a year? Whatever your article is, they'll take you out in 2-3 days if you don't quit sooner.
Scary story...)
17% - that's a real bummer.
i feel that great Gaidar's disciples work for the Central Bank. He swore by his father, what will they do?
newbies, as it is commonly believed here. made martin-slivorrrr..... 100 by March/April is the most childish forecast, no less... but the traders will continue to be taken out in the black...
if i were them, i would just turn the spread upside down and i would not crash the banking system by changing the interest rate. just for a month or so i would pick my nose and i would get something like 45-47 by the end of the month.
And the rate would have been lowered a lot so that the swap would have become a pussy.
All right, buckle up, the buckrubel's going down.