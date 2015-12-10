FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 680

Ishim:
You better scratch your head about what you're going to work for now, don't worry so much about everyone, you need to rest)))))
 
stranger:
Prices have not risen, but they say they will go up by 10-20% after the new year. (No time to rest - test and get real!)
 
Ishim:
They didn't, I already told you - where else would they grow with you))))
 
stranger:
I bought pork at the weekend (a slice) for 250 rubles per kg. (a long time such a price).
 

Progah covered )))) The target is around the yellow horizon )))) If anyone is interested in stops, limiters have been placed instead )))

 
artikul:

but if it doesn't reach the target 10pp. will boo be placed?
 
artikul:

Tomorrow will be a day, explain to the prog that it is not traded at night )
 
Ishim:
What a mercurial subject you are, Igor, right )))
 
stranger:
I turn off my personal computer at night and sleep )))) Proga doesn't trade either )))
 
artikul:
the target is a bit low - 2350 - 40. (and you have 2311 )( eur)
