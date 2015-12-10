FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 698
So you're with us)))))))))))))))))
I don't have a demo ((((
http://www.forexpf.ru/news/2014/12/17/atip-vse-vnimanie-segodnya-napravleno-na-frs.html
"The fall in the rouble will be seen as a negative for the euro"
Turns out the teacher's not the only one who knows how to spout gibberish.)
The only thing more epic than yours is my "Investors are leaving gold and going into silver".
First place so far goes to a phrase belonging to our Great One: "the Canadian will give strength to the euro")))))
Not a single analyst has come up with anything more ....
First place so far goes to a phrase belonging to our Great One: "the Canadian will give strength to the euro")))))
Not a single analyst has come up with anything more .... for several years now
A logical conclusion can be drawn from the latest forecasts:
"The falling ruble will be seen as a negative for the euro"
"the canadian will give strength to the euro."
The Canadian is now going down (well the USDCAD pair is flying up), the ruble has rolled into the abyss, so the euro is a total crap.
And you say "bylimit at 2455". You don't know anything at all))))
Well, I don't take Mighty's utterances seriously, I stand corrected)))
Teacher, I promise - I'll do better
Current situation )))) A very abrupt apology ))))
Roman, have you given up on "seasonality" and SOTs?
I get a window like this during installation:
I don't understand what it wants ?