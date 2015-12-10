FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 798
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Ha-ha! Unbreakable........ you're as funny in your old age as I am.
it's time to cover the bai at .375 )
Shaw no? One Audi to the wrong step)
so i'm wondering if it's a mistake or what's up....
I believe........there is not one time in my memory that I have never broken through, because I hide earlier and remove the chart from the terminal.
ok. let's try to trade the index, and now the pairs that are divided by the quid))))
In fact, they should run together, but they don't:
They should not. Sometimes someone will "miss" an index move.
Generally speaking, currency indices do not move in parallel.
Just spreading the index over the currencies... I doubt that very much.
What's the matter with you audi............ I've been playing with the pound all day in different ways........... true,the pound audi was too.but in the morning
They shouldn't. Sometimes someone will 'miss' the movement of an index.
Generally speaking, currency indices do not move in parallel.Just spreading the index across currencies... I don't think so.
Tuma, go get ready for New Year, then, after that,come and decide))))
Thanks !