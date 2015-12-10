FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 798

gnawingmarket:
Ha-ha! Unbreakable........ you're as funny in your old age as I am.
You don't believe in impenetrable mash-ups. Father Christmas and the worldwide triumph of communism?
 
iIDLERr:
it's time to cover the bai at .375 )
Yeah, yeah ) That's the next level for growth.
 
stranger:
Shaw no? One Audi to the wrong step)
what's wrong with the steppe? 2 years ago I wrote - its target is 0.5
_new-rena:
so i'm wondering if it's a mistake or what's up....
that's it. the audit flipped itself, but the spread is off)))
 

I believe........there is not one time in my memory that I have never broken through, because I hide earlier and remove the chart from the terminal.

 
_new-rena:

ok. let's try to trade the index, and now the pairs that are divided by the quid))))

In fact, they should run together, but they don't:

They should not. Sometimes someone will "miss" an index move.

Generally speaking, currency indices do not move in parallel.

Just spreading the index over the currencies... I doubt that very much.
 

What's the matter with you audi............ I've been playing with the pound all day in different ways........... true,the pound audi was too.but in the morning

Silent:

They shouldn't. Sometimes someone will 'miss' the movement of an index.

Generally speaking, currency indices do not move in parallel.

Just spreading the index across currencies... I don't think so.
I had a program I developed and launched about a year ago for 80 pairs. I was buying all pairs exclusively for half a year.
 
Phew, finally got my oppenbohm set up, re-sorted the channels and realised I was an idiot, water was running down the cable straight into the socket, so the old one fucked up)))
 
stranger:
Tuma, go get ready for New Year, then, after that,come and decide))))
what if the rocket launches without me? ( at a delicious price).
Thanks !
