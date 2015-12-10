FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 597

New comment
[Deleted]  
Ishim:
no comment! (past trades all + except for one stupid moose)

ok, I'm off to the bushes too...

Well, I'm buying, for example.

 
stranger:

Those dudes who are manipulating them can kick their own asses ))))))))))))))))))))))))))

They need to punish the guy who's been stealing the quid for a couple of years.

Fucking clowns.)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=v0btF9FAZDs
Собачье сердце - А вы не любите пролетариат
Собачье сердце - А вы не любите пролетариат
  • www.youtube.com
Вяземская: Знаете ли, профессор, если бы вы не были европейским светилом и за вас не заступились бы самым возмутительным образом, вас следовало бы арестовать...
 
_new-rena:
why are you buying or selling the euR?

New day, new plot

and the script is the same: scam the sellers, then the buyers

KUCHL sold, they have TR 23029

and the bulls and the bears get a battalion of moose...

but in this thread he's been exposed:


 

and the harrier scratches along the moonlit path...


 
_new-rena:
Ninja's lying, ain't there anything?

What do you want it to be?))) I told you support on 2375, haven't looked at anything yet today, just woke up.

 
Index today...And see the strength of the support) on the pound, kangaroo, euro etc.
 
Ilij:

New day, new plot

and the script is the same: scam the sellers, then the buyers

KUCHL sold, they've got TR 23029 ready to go.

and the bulls and the bears get a battalion of moose...

But in this thread HIM has been unraveled:


 
21april:
Today the index...And let's see the strength of the resistance)

Levels for entry are green and red, ideally. The yellow trend indicator is price higher - up, lower - down.

So no change from the beginning of the week so far. Rising.

So where did the euro sellers go, they were running in droves and as the time came yesterday...

 
I didn't realise that EUR/AUD ( not alive yet))
 
Sensei, so did you find the gopher on the Audi?)
1...590591592593594595596597598599600601602603604...871
New comment