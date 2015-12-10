FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 597
no comment! (past trades all + except for one stupid moose)
ok, I'm off to the bushes too...
Well, I'm buying, for example.
Those dudes who are manipulating them can kick their own asses ))))))))))))))))))))))))))
They need to punish the guy who's been stealing the quid for a couple of years.
Fucking clowns.)
why are you buying or selling the euR?
New day, new plot
and the script is the same: scam the sellers, then the buyers
KUCHL sold, they have TR 23029
and the bulls and the bears get a battalion of moose...
but in this thread he's been exposed:
and the harrier scratches along the moonlit path...
Ninja's lying, ain't there anything?
What do you want it to be?))) I told you support on 2375, haven't looked at anything yet today, just woke up.
and the bulls and the bears get a battalion of moose...
Today the index...And let's see the strength of the resistance)
Levels for entry are green and red, ideally. The yellow trend indicator is price higher - up, lower - down.
So no change from the beginning of the week so far. Rising.
So where did the euro sellers go, they were running in droves and as the time came yesterday...