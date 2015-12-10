FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 60

Sdimm:

I look at the screenshots and everyone has the same levels, just differently drawn. And I want these beautiful squares too, I love all the colourful things))))

 
stranger:
Draw ))))) I do it myself ))))
 
stranger:

You've got to be jerking off on everything)))))))

if speculator knew the theoretician, maybe he would have lived on the fore. oh, understudied geniuses, underfucking faggots.....
 
Sdimm:
You've got to be kidding me, drawing this with your hands))))

 
stranger:

As long as you're not sour and your hands aren't shaking )))
 
Dimm, good to see you. we won't get more than 5 bucks on gold now, will we hang around for a couple of weeks on the current levels?
 
Sdimm:
See the paintings the teacher produces, abstractionist, fuck)
 
stranger:
No, I haven't, but I'm nowhere near him anyway.)
 
iIDLERr:
Dimm, good to see you. We're not going to raise more than 5 bucks on gold now, are we?
I'm not looking at the metal yet, I just started to get into the theme, but I haven't got to it.
 

stranger

Sash, let's have a seminar for neophytes on DON'T TROSS.

