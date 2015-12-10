FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 60
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
I look at the screenshots and everyone has the same levels, just differently drawn. And I want these beautiful squares too, I love all the colourful things))))
I look at the screenshots and everyone has the same levels, just differently drawn. And here are these beautiful squares too I want, I love all the colorful))))
You've got to be jerking off on everything)))))))
Mentioning mm, % risk and other things is bad form here)
Draw it ))))) I do it myself ))))
You've got to be kidding me, drawing this with your hands))))
You've got to be kidding me, drawing this with your hands))))
As long as you're not sour and your hands aren't shaking ))))
You've seen the paintings the teacher produces, abstractionist, shit.)
Dimm, good to see you. We're not going to raise more than 5 bucks on gold now, are we?
stranger
Sash, let's have a seminar for neophytes on DON'T TROSS.