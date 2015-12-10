FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 655
The fence is all over it.
why not sell the eura? TR 2386 and no hassle...
Sclerosis?))) Sorry, Master, I forget what it's called myself, I'm not young either...
Where did you put the professor?
the level is there - but it's not clear at all, we haven't taken the dotted line yet... now we are sitting in the buying zone...
they'll screw the buyers out of it...
a couple already sold out!!!
GDP will hold a conference this week and ole' hooey, catch the geese...
Remember I told you about the 100% minimum? I can't find the post, it's probably dead.
Really, I didn't think it would be this fast.
... It's not the buyers/villagers that are getting screwed now, and speculators have nothing to do with it.
So tomorrow you will sell it, don't worry, samurai and kengopas won't touch it)))
the level is there - but it's not clear at all, we haven't taken the dotted line yet... we're in the buying zone now...
Yes
Yes
You have a screenshot like a grand piano all the time - with keys. (whatever you want to play)
So this screenshot is from Saturday morning still, all unchanged here.