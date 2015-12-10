FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 655

Ilij:

The fence is all over it.

why not sell the eura? TR 2386 and no hassle...

I have 1.23 (maybe a little higher - I won't be specific)
 
Sclerosis?))) Sorry, Master, I forget what it's called myself, I'm not young either...

Where did you put the professor?

he's thinking about the foot !
 
the fence on it at all

why not sell the eu? ТР 2386 and no trouble at all...

the level is there - but it's not clear at all, we haven't taken the dotted line yet... now we are sitting in the buying zone...

 
they'll screw the buyers out of it...

a couple already sold out!!!

GDP will hold a conference this week and ole' hooey, catch the geese...

Remember I told you about the 100% minimum? I can't find the post, it's probably dead.

Really, I didn't think it would be this fast.

... It's not the buyers/villagers that are getting screwed now, and speculators have nothing to do with it.

 
I told them 1:100 )))))
 
IRIP:

the level is there - but it's not clear at all, we haven't taken the dotted line yet... we're in the buying zone now...

Yes

 
Your screen is like a grand piano all the time - with keys. (whatever you want to play)
 
So this screenshot is from Saturday morning still, all unchanged here.

