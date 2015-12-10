FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 687
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
You have old reprinted data from a grey source. What prevented you from opening the terminal and seeing the quotes?
my dear man =)
it's about the press... the press =)
Yes and they are right about everything... not a word of a lie...
1. Oil broke through $60 a barrel and headed towards $50, reaching $58 a barrel by lunchtime. The Arabs must know something, since they have started making their action projections at $40.
2. Exchange rate of the rouble rocketed down during the morning rush and even reached 80 roubles per dollar and over 100 roubles per euro.So far, the dollar has stabilized (if such a word is appropriate) at 77 roubles, the euro at 97. Panic reports of exchange houses purchasing triple-digit screens to display the exchange rate are beginning to look realistic from the panic-stricken.Broadcasts of the fall of http://kommersant.ru/Doc/2634485 were more reminiscent of combat reports from Ukraine. Ukraine is not far behind, with the commercial exchange rate breaking through the 20 hryvnia per dollar and the 25 hryvnia per euro mark. The difference between the commercial and bank rates reached 5 hryvnias per dollar.
3. The stock market also plummeted. The RTS index plummeted 19%http://slon.ru/fast/economics/indeks-rts-rukhnul-nizhe-600-punktov-1195974.xhtml.
If you have the same quote as on the picture, please send me the link to the broker or broker in your personal message, as I have a completely different quote (I need MT4 terminal)
If you have the same quote as on the picture, please send me the link to the broker or broker in your personal message, as I have a completely different quote (I need MT4 terminal)
Aren't you at 66,306?
I have a totally different chart, the quote is stopped on the ruble.
Got it. Get ready to go!!! :-)
Opening bidding on the ruble! Only, it's probably not needed anymore with THAT kind of trading conditions on it...
I had a spread of 3000 pips on it yesterday.
Right, let's get ready to go!!! :-)
Opening bidding on the ruble! Only, it's probably not needed anymore with THAT kind of trading conditions on it...
I had a spread of 3000 pips on it yesterday.
my graph is completely different, the quoteis stopped on the ruble.
By the way, yes........
will you give me a link, I just want to get away from the kitchen for a start?
I am currently trading through BKS: http://www.forex-bcs.ru/