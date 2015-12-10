FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 356

So, is gold still looking down?

I think the guys will make it all 1360 by the holidays to have something to celebrate on.

 

Bicus would have written something about the trap...


 
stranger:

Go ahead, don't be afraid.

Or should I ask you all together?)))

All right, from the beginning but without explaining it. Let's take forex for example the euro exchange, is there a theory of market movement? Let's start logically and what do we know 1) high frequency hedge funds different hedge funds trade inside the spread - do they move the price - most likely not. The question is who moves the price? - the answer is that the price moves by itself - who doesn't believe it may look in the terminal ...

get it so far?

get it so far?

 
lactone:

So, is gold still looking down?

I think the guys will make it all 1360 by the holidays to have something to celebrate on.

You better think about me selling silver from 16.67.

Better yet, join us, fall on your knees in front of HIM and ask him to show us the way, he won't((

Ilij:

Bicus would have written something about the trap...

He's steaming and drinking beer, he's got no time for it.
 
Ishim:

OK, from the beginning but without explaining it. Let's take the forex for example the euro exchange, is there a theory of market movements? Let's start logically and what do we know 1) high-frequency hedge fund trades within the spread - do they move the price - probably not. The question is who moves the price? - the answer is that the price moves by itself - who doesn't believe it may look in the terminal ...

get it so far?

Well. I suggest you ask questions later, tell me.
Ishim:
I told you to buy the dollar/franc, so buy the quid.
I see you were right, I was right to listen, and I didn't believe you...
 
_new-rena:
That's what I thought too, until the lot got bigger...
Hai tells the story, don't interrupt. Shaman, not just one sentence an hour)))
 
stranger:
Well. I suggest you ask questions later, tell me.

There are scalpers, child traders, medium-term traders and long-term traders (long-term traders are questionable, as well as high-frequency traders - they are on the edges). We have only a few (if they are not brokerage houses), and they are successful not all the time but from time to time!

Do you agree with my opinion?

 
stranger:
Hai tells the story, don't interrupt. Shaman, not just one sentence an hour.)
I need to figure out who I'm talking to, the computer or the wall? (and decide where your brains end)
