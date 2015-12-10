FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 363
Ilya, would you like to buy the euro pound for two figures?
if only from 7885:
the harrier is coming in at 1305...
https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/37348/page352
Dreamer)
well then pound a little...
well, as an option, yes...
5950, 6220, 6310
Advise Sensei on what to do with the eur salts on low...
I know for a fact - Eidler is pounding the pound up to his eyeballs there))))
:-)))
I can't do that.
my channels don't show it that way
I have to make do with the third movement: