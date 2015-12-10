FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 740
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
What is there to try in practice if no one knows anything)?
What is there to try in practice if no one knows anything?)
I can show you the support-resistance levels, and then you can think and dig for yourself.
This is good. I will try. And ask questions.
seriously, it's easier to learn this one
I like everything very much, let's get acquainted ))))) My name is Zhenechka )))) But I do not trade by hand )))).
That's good. I'll give it a try. And ask questions, too.
Take the levels here
ftp://ftp.cmegroup.com/bulletin/
discussion here for starters
/go?link=https://www.forexdengi.com/threads/10996-analiz-optsionnih-urovney
you can ask questions there too.)
Let's get acquainted)). But what is the basis of your machine?
Let's go first - I sell by lot - the price goes up - I buy - which lot to forget sell or buy? (damn really no teacher((())
That was my general comment, I don't do it, and I don't do it because I'm not mature enough yet)))
Get out, we'll pozvizdem))))
seriously, it's easier to learn this.
If you haven't lost interest in the subject of financial markets in 8 years, let it be hard.
Z.I. The video is interesting
Aren't you going to laugh? )))
I won't anyway.