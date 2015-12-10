FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 740

New comment
 
stranger:
What is there to try in practice if no one knows anything)?
Indicators with levels from 1 to 8 are drawn. Someone is trying to use them.
 
stranger:

What is there to try in practice if no one knows anything?)

I can show you the support-resistance levels, and then you can think and dig for yourself.

This is good. I will try. And ask questions.

 

seriously, it's easier to learn this one

 
artikul:
I like everything very much, let's get acquainted ))))) My name is Zhenechka )))) But I do not trade by hand )))).
Let's meet)). But what is the basis of your machine?
 
Luckhuman:

That's good. I'll give it a try. And ask questions, too.

Take the levels here

ftp://ftp.cmegroup.com/bulletin/

discussion here for starters

/go?link=https://www.forexdengi.com/threads/10996-analiz-optsionnih-urovney

you can ask questions there too.)

Анализ опционных уровней
  • 2011.10.08
  • Андрей Сырбу
  • www.forexdengi.com
Анализ опционных уровней проводится для работы на валютных контрактах - Опционы FX или как еще называют - валютными опционами. Анализ проводится с помощью индикатора который отображает опционные уровни( Объем и Открытый Интерес ) в торговом терминале MetaTrader 4. Плюс к анализу прилагается индикатор OsMa+MACD с параметрами (5,34,5) для...
 
Luckhuman:
Let's get acquainted)). But what is the basis of your machine?
Aren't you going to laugh? )))
 
Ishim:
Let's go first - I sell by lot - the price goes up - I buy - which lot to forget sell or buy? (damn really no teacher((())

That was my general comment, I don't do it, and I don't do it because I'm not mature enough yet)))

Get out, we'll pozvizdem))))

 
Ishim:

seriously, it's easier to learn this.

If you haven't lost interest in the subject of financial markets in 8 years, let it be hard.

Z.I. The video is interesting

 
artikul:
Aren't you going to laugh? )))
I won't anyway.
 
Luckhuman:
I won't anyway.
On energy clouds (whispering) )))
1...733734735736737738739740741742743744745746747...871
New comment