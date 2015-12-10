FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 234
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
I'm not talking about stops... You tell me - if the trend is going down in general - should we buy?
ha. you want to see everything? they'll be eating their brains for a day or two...
Yes, yes, the volume on the euro went and no movement, now that support I drew near 24. Audi's dead on the stop.
The place to buy is great. The stop is mycroscopic. Why not buy?
It's not a target anyway. it's melting away, and you'll wait until you get to the point where you buy it, and then you're screwed.
I don't get it. What do you mean there's no target? Profit is the goal. And why would the place of purchase turn out to be hai? How so?
The trend is going down. they make you a flat before the news, but they have a long one in mind. compare the buy with all this. no one is arguing - you can take it, but the probability is very low.
now get up on the trend - well no one is going to scold you for not taking the profit))))
If my eyesight is correct, the next buy on AUDCAD is somewhere around 0.9460
That's it. The stop on the aud worked.
)))
Hoping for the euro. Maybe it will hold out. We'll see.
Now, Ilya, look where you bought the pound