_new-rena:
I'm not talking about stops... You tell me - if the trend is going down in general - should we buy?
The buying position is great. The stop is mycroscopic. Why not buy?
 
_new-rena:
ha. you want to see everything? they'll be eating their brains for a day or two...
They're about to go down with it.
 
stranger:
Yes, yes, the volume on the euro went and no movement, now that support I drew near 24. Audi's dead on the stop.
If I'm right, the next buy on AUDCAD is somewhere around 0.9460
Bicus:
there's no target anyway. it's melting away, and you'll wait until the place of purchase turns out to be a hay and that's it.
 
_new-rena:
Bicus:
The trend is going down. they make you a flat before the news, but they have a long one in mind. compare the buy with all this. no one is arguing - you can take it, but the probability is very low.

now get up on the trend - well no one is going to scold you for not taking the profit))))

 
IRIP:
Don't know, got into the cross once, tempted to see what Eidler has to say) By the way, what's up with it, how long is it?
 

That's it. The stop on the aud worked.

)))

Hoping for the euro. Maybe it will hold out. We'll see.

 
I shouldn't have got on the Audi because I had a feeling it was going to go
 

Now, Ilya, look where you bought the pound

