And that's right, but you could have lowered the stagecoach to 5922.
Ilya, why are you always going against the wind? Isn't it better to wait for a passing stagecoach?
Wasn't it more logical to sell it from the level or are you supporting Great Britain?))
Nuh-uh. For the fiftieth time... the pound is salting out at .625-63.
I'm fine with 61 for pickling too, but that doesn't mean I'll buy it and look up with my mouth open to see if it goes there or not.
And the lira's going well.
Wait. Trading your expectations for a point and a half profit is very good.
The moon can still be sold.
If it goes up, it will go down, the only question is when and by how much and whether it will be profitable. There are too many questions, it is not an option...
The euro will stomp on the support, what do you think?
The only question is when it will go up, and will it be in the plus and by how much? There are too many questions, so it is not an option...
Will the eurik stomp on the support, do you think?
I don't know.
I bought the quid against the Chinese at 6.1180.
The eura's going down to 1.20 xD
Who has it? I don't have it ((( there's something to do with the rouble, I think tentatively...