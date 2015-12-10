FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 724

Ishim:
Is that why you caught his eye this morning? )))
 
It's my fault I shouldn't have left a betting order (wouldn't have been a loser)
 
I hope this lesson of the Wisest will be remembered by many )))) A doll does not see programmers )))) Hey traders, I'd be careful if I were you ))))
 

The euro is unchanged for the day:


 
Be lenient towards the Master, he's a bit old after all)))
 
well, they're doing themselves a good job - start steering with their hands ))))
 
what did you mean by that? (forgetfulness - it happens sometimes - but it's mostly about work)))) - in general, they have a lot of brains)
 
Ilij:

The euro is unchanged for today:


I'll teach you, all right!

Look, the price has fallen under the wrist and that one is keeping it up and the other one is waiting for it at the bottom. The bent, reddened tip of the top swing shows its strength and seriousness of intentions!!!

It's a trap!!!

 
stranger:

What am I supposed to do with him?

Ishim:
With who?
With the pound. The man wants to lose, but he can't - the 0.05 lot is reversing the trend.
