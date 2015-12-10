FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 457

Ishim:

Buy limit set at 1.2155. Goes like the rails ))))

on rails like this:


 
Ilij:

on the rails like this:


the forecasted pair )))) the channel there is how to say "informal" - in short a stop there no one will hold - can only hedge there eu or pound. (by the way the canadian is the same)

 
artikul:
She'll bail on everyone as usual )) )) Somebody's already been screwed)))
and your forecast has not changed ? still down ?
Thanks !
Ishim:

the forecasted pair )))) channel there - how to say "informal" - in short no stop there - can only hedge the eu or pound there. (by the way the canadian is the same)

heh, the canadian's a good deal better than that.... I don't get it. Of course I don't mean Ilya... He's got any train schedule stamped on it.
 
Ishim:

Closed the euR, that was speculation. I won't sell from here - I'd rather buy lower, bye to all! Good luck in trading!

If it was a test of the level below, you should sell. We should sell, not buy.
 
tuma88:
And your forecast has not changed ?
Thanks !

Yeah, I just got one more limit )))) I am now coding correction, it turns out it is profitable ))))

 
Ishim:

the forecasted pair )))) channel there - how to say "informal" - in short no stop there - can only hedge the eu or pound there. (by the way the canadian is the same)

If you say so:


artikul:

Yes, I just got one more limit )))) I'm coding the correction , it turns out to be profitable ))))

cloud correction?
Ilij:

If you say so:

I'm sitting here figuring it out. The question "popped up" - do crosses come quicker to the target, have you noticed?
 

Today was the 11th attempt to get out.


