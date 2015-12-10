FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 457
Buy limit set at 1.2155. Goes like the rails ))))
on rails like this:
the forecasted pair )))) the channel there is how to say "informal" - in short a stop there no one will hold - can only hedge there eu or pound. (by the way the canadian is the same)
She'll bail on everyone as usual )) )) Somebody's already been screwed)))
Thanks !
Closed the euR, that was speculation. I won't sell from here - I'd rather buy lower, bye to all! Good luck in trading!
And your forecast has not changed ?
Thanks !
Yeah, I just got one more limit )))) I am now coding correction, it turns out it is profitable ))))
If you say so:
Yes, I just got one more limit )))) I'm coding the correction , it turns out to be profitable ))))
Today was the 11th attempt to get out.