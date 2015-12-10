FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 5
left a request through service-desk. let's see what the answer will be)))
Because it's not MT4 ))))
If you have opened an account you should look at it before depositing money. If you have a 5-digit number for pips, it is only for luck)))
Well, why can't the principle of pipsing be transferred to longer TFs?
The principle is the same =) it should work everywhere +)
О! Hi!
Yes, but I cannot understand it - how many points will be in a month - 500 or 1000 4-digit pips ? )))
You may use any indices or levels and see for yourself.
The 5-symbols are not exactly climateable, but 3 or 2....
With 5 and on ticks or minutes .... That's what I meant.
HELLO TO ALL!!!!
Moved a screenshot of the pound:
Your thoughts?
(in 4pc Shaman has been painted grey....)
not much intentional
It's just right:
Strange you found out in exile by accident... Hi, it's nice to have a real old man on the forum, I miss Margaret, I wonder how she is doing in Dnepropetrovsk in Teletrade...
is it??
Strange, you don't say anything?
