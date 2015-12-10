FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 288
yes Strenge, i'm summing it up (live and learn). i see - there are rails everywhere, but the strategy is not pre.... i told you i want to test the rails, i can't decide yet - how to make a profit without a catch
did audi work out the specified level (on the sticks)?
the daily ones always work out...
here's the moon going down, I wrote about it a long time ago
the time has come and the goal is there...
i got the moon in the afternoon and audi just opened.... you and i have a mirror image of each other.
i still don't get it. how did the steel baton level work out?
i think we're clear:
https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/37348/page265
Kiwi with a henna pulled out a snare. Did you close yours or are you tolerating it? I wouldn't close mine.
The apprenticeship is for HIM.
The point is not where the eu went today, but what is happening in the market, and what is happening is that the quid is starting to dump.
then the question is how long will the quid go down.
Slowly down or slowly upwards will go the price.
Seems to me - 1.2545 and 1.2555 is a good place to go 150p 300p down.
Thanks !
Prospective, but I have a feeling it won't make the top this week and make a comeback:
Father! You are not confusing open interest )))) with trading! (maybe you don't understand! Let me explain with a potato example! - there's a granny sitting here with potatoes?, always sitting! there's her stool ....((()
USDCHF buy with stop at the bottom of this riddle =)
on the hour
Eurodollar class (I'm a crossover player).
Closing orders, otherwise they may fuck up again:
Closed: