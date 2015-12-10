FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 162
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
What do you mean, what for? Because I'm selling it.
And waves or flotsam, sharks from Walstreet, triangles... I don't even know the words.
It is possible to salt on a rollback as well.
This is what the movie looks like if you squeeze...........
............ By the way,if by the end/beginning of the week it will break down,not only 23 can be touched......... but that's an "if".
This is what the movie looks like when squeezed...........
............ By the way,if by the end/beginning of the week it will break down,not only 23 can be touched......... but that's an "if".
Strange and Adler were banned on the grounds of inciting ethnic hatred and deepening the divide between poor and rich people...
I am embarrassed to ask where the "interethnic discord" has been? Or have the moderators already managed to clean up these "pearls"?
If you smoke American cigarettes, they'll say you sold your country... :-)))
as always, the founding fathers are face down in the shit, and young punk kids are sweeping them off the face of the earth....
If you smoke American cigarettes, they'll say you sold your country... :-)))
as always the founding fathers are face down in the shit and the young kids are sweeping them off the face of the earth....
Strange and Eidler were banned on the grounds of inciting ethnic hatred and deepening the divide between poor and rich people...
It is clear that the bosses of the moderators want us to talk only about forex trading, only in cultural language and God forbid about politics......... and God forbid about Ukraine - they cannot be mentioned in Russian now at all. It's like this: "Sir, would you be so kind as to buy at 2350? He's like, "No, sir, I'll refrain."
To be fair, there is an opinion that Strange is harsh, but we are basically on the male Russian-language forum-even the tribesmen in Africa put Russian swear words in....... and to Eidler lately without any complaints, almost a member of the Writers' Union.