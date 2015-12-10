FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 268
Tragedy here, here tell me how you can trade this mumbo jumbo that if it jumps a figure, it's a feast?))
All stock market science basically overlaps, because everything dances from the wave...............nu or from the balk.
I don't mean why trade something that doesn't move just because it's "kinda cool"?)
About the clusters) Here I see now that the bx yen has risen because the bx has risen, not the yen has fallen, and that its resistance is at 88.10-11, because of that the ...USD pairs have fallen and the USD... pairs, etc.) I think the point is clear?)
Wait, let me look at my picture.......... so, now in the calendar..........night there will be news on audi, tomorrow afternoon on the euro from the Germans, Friday on the kiwi, euro and the moon............
Like a dick in a bucket ))))
Here's the file so you don't have to worry.)
