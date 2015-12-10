FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 268

stranger:

Tragedy here, here tell me how you can trade this mumbo jumbo that if it jumps a figure, it's a feast?))

i can't do it with my hands. it's a complete and total brain teaser )))) i'm more than sure it will last till friday
 
gnawingmarket:
All stock market science basically overlaps, because everything dances from the wave...............nu or from the balk.

I don't mean why trade something that doesn't move just because it's "kinda cool"?)

About the clusters) Here I see now that the bx yen has risen because the bx has risen, not the yen has fallen, and that its resistance is at 88.10-11, because of that the ...USD pairs have fallen and the USD... pairs, etc.) I think the point is clear?)

stranger:
there's a steeper pose in the end than on the others
 
stranger:

Wait, let me look at my picture.......... so, now in the calendar..........night there will be news on audi, tomorrow afternoon on the euro from the Germans, Friday on the kiwi, euro and the moon............nu, I tell you, frankly fly-flying pair - waiting for news, and with news in principle weak, the dollar is not seen at all.
gnawingmarket:
It's not last week? What about the quid today?
 
stranger:
Like a dick in a bucket ))))

 
stranger:
Don't forget the experience, the bumps, the ability to draw personal logical conclusions and many forex teachers preach single pair development.
 
gnawingmarket:
Here's the file so you don't have to worry.)

stranger:

About the clusters) Here I see now that the bx yen has risen because the bx has risen, not the yen has fallen and that its resistance is at 88.10-11, because of that the ...USD pairs have fallen and the USD ...pairs have risen. pairs etc.) I think the point is clear?)

Sure.
 
Headlong, not euros, closed in a slight surplus
