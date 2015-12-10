FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 509
What about Zoric? Where?
Yes that Herczyk is the kid with a slingshot against Zoric))) Here he is, go get him.)
You'd better watch Zorich.))
Zorich also trades without stops ))))
Why so cryptic? Does he know levels? Can he do fractals? Projections?
Entry yes, and I don't put a stop right away in a calm market. He enters without a stop, can you tell the difference, enter and trade?
Ha, without stops I can show a thousandfold profit too. It's like a martin, sooner or later it's a bummer.
i've known the difference for a long time, only you don't know it, you can enter wrong.... but a trade will give equity and everything will fall into place.
If you knew everything, as you are trumpeting here, you wouldn't have bai above 30 and 26)))
I do, I don't know anything
