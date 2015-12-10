FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 309
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Exactly.
what difference does it make how you display the levels
by counting "bars over 1000 over 10 000" or maybe by slashing the low (build a slash line)
whatever
levels will be +- the same everywhere
you can spend your whole life going through levels, indices... There's no point (I don't see the point in your eyes(((() , (finally decided on the trend - at the end)
For yourself, tell me what you've decided, see you tomorrow).
I'm not going through anything - there's nothing there.
I may have to write one just for the sake of testing, I'm getting bored without a job.
why download?
There's an H1 that consists of sixty M1s.
You count how many M1s closed bullish and how many bearish
More of the same and more of the same - it's primitive, if...
why download?
There's an H1 that consists of sixty M1s.
You count how many M1s closed bullish and how many bearish
more is more is more - it's primitive, if
EURAUD H1
SELL
stop after the top. target - not yet known
go to the BEV after the next lower top
For yourself say what you have decided, see you tomorrow)
OK, I'll show you! 1) we build a red channel by two lower lows, marked by red arrows and the third arrow is the peak - sell at the fourth arrow (stop 1-3 pips, whatever you like).
The second situation in the development - I think we should not repeat the arrows, we catch the channel with the fourth arrow. (trade before the dummy gets wind of it).
you gave me another idea. i'll write and show you. i won't tell you yet.
so these are the volumes
Only in minutes - there are ticks.
The principle is the same.
in options - the same. When you take volumes (according to the above principle) just look - where more sets - go up, bays - down (in options) within a radius of 1 candle (bar).
Hey! How's your eureka doing?