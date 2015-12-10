FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 309

IRIP:

Exactly.

what difference does it make how you display the levels

by counting "bars over 1000 over 10 000" or maybe by slashing the low (build a slash line)

whatever

levels will be +- the same everywhere

you can spend your whole life going over levels, indices... the essence is gone (I don't see the point in your eyes(((() , (finally, the trend is defined - at the end)
 
Ishim:
Speak for yourself, see you tomorrow)
 
stranger:
I'm not going over anything - there's nothing there.
Ishim:
I'm not going through anything - there's nothing there.
Hey! How's your eureka doing?
 
_new-rena:
I may have to write one just for the sake of testing, I'm getting bored without a job.

why download?

There's an H1 that consists of sixty M1s.

You count how many M1s closed bullish and how many bearish

More of the same and more of the same - it's primitive, if...

you gave me a different idea. i'll write and i'll show you. i won't tell you yet
 

EURAUD H1

SELL

stop after the top. target - not yet known

go to the BEV after the next lower top

 
stranger:
OK, I'll show you! 1) we build a red channel by two lower lows, marked by red arrows and the third arrow is the peak - sell at the fourth arrow (stop 1-3 pips, whatever you like).

The second situation in the development - I think we should not repeat the arrows, we catch the channel with the fourth arrow. (trade before the dummy gets wind of it).

 
_new-rena:
you gave me another idea. i'll write and show you. i won't tell you yet.

so these are the volumes

Only in minutes - there are ticks.

The principle is the same.

in options - the same. When you take volumes (according to the above principle) just look - where more sets - go up, bays - down (in options) within a radius of 1 candle (bar).

 
_new-rena:
Hey! How's your eureka doing?
Hey! Same old, same old.
