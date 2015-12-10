FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 669
Awesome.)
and do you remember what I told you about the dollar/yen )))) (same thing)
so you didn't close)) why didn't you get into the break????
I have another pair on the real ))))
now you can speculate about 1.24 or moose (2650)
One went, two smoked)
You can't talk about it ))))
so come on in, i don't mind ))
for the soul )))
but there are kids there.
Please note that it's currently not possible to open USDRUB trades across any of our platforms.
The lack of liquidity from our providers, due to extreme levels of volatility in the market, means that USDRUB traders are currently close-only.
Professor, where have you been, I'm the only one who's been tortured by these kamikazes)))).