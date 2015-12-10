FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 669

New comment
[Deleted]  
sanyooooook:

Awesome.)

By tonight it'll be 100 ))))
 
Ishim:
and do you remember what I told you about the dollar/yen )))) (same thing)
so you didn't close)) why didn't you get into the lock????
 
kwinto:
so you didn't close)) why didn't you get into the break????

I have another pair on the real ))))

now you can speculate about 1.24 or moose (2650)

 

One went, two smoked)

 
Ishim:

I have another pair on the real ))))

now you can speculate about 1.24 or moose (2650)

You can't speculate about that ))))
 
Ishim:

I have another pair on the real ))))

now you can speculate about 1.24 or moose (2650)

 
artikul:
You can't talk about it ))))
Professor, where have you been, I'm the only one who's been tortured by these kamikazes))))
 
sanyooooook:

so come on in, i don't mind ))

for the soul )))

but there are kids there.

well then remove the rouble from the exchange! (they are idiots).
[Deleted]  
USDRUB trades close-only

Please note that it's currently not possible to open USDRUB trades across any of our platforms.

The lack of liquidity from our providers, due to extreme levels of volatility in the market, means that USDRUB traders are currently close-only.
 
stranger:
Professor, where have you been, I'm the only one who's been tortured by these kamikazes)))).
Because there are levels, compared to which the other levels are not levels at all ))))
1...662663664665666667668669670671672673674675676...871
New comment