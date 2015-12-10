FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 43
So what do we need your demo for? You want money or what?
you are being advertised and I am not...(((.
how much are the hats? ))))
The last one with a small letter
Ishim
So, we take a grand and in 1.5 years we'll have another one?
The same as for real - the same corridors. (a lot of different TS - now I'm working without paying attention - once a day I just need to take a look - fix my profit).
So teach the CU girl how to do it with her hands... I've been teaching it for a week now. I've been watching, changing one thing and another.
If you like it, you may think for a while and put it in your TS...
So... I don't get it... don't you have a demo?
ps: the first rule as a trader is never to quit your main job. )))
That's the last time with a small letter.
I am interested.) I just wondered) Here, from the comments, I understand that all the demo traders in this thread, "racing" by hand, in the past have repeatedly poured their real accounts. But only the teacher has a real account.
Who is he? I want to read his comments and learn.)
I want to read his comments and learn.
Ishim
The old man with the beard is Stranger!
Don't you decide, I'm not a Uchitl, what are you talking about, I'm a money-grubber.
So who knows why the ruble's not trading today?
I'm not going to do it again, but I'm going to try to change one thing or the other.
You have to test it on the demo.
Here's the start on the new TS (the real one - who cares - the parameters are more important)