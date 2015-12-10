FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 163
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
You are being silly, pretending that no one understands anything - you do not need a Ninja Turtles movie. You don't go to Tula with your samovar.
As for the samovar is right - it's not decent to dictate the rules to the one who pays for the resource and maintains the server...
Bicus, why do you need the eu to fall? Today its decline is standard for a flat, in accordance with Elliott wave theory - all last week it was flat, it is called on-trade......... I do not understand this physical phenomenon in nature........... whether sharks are quiet and we see market noise, or aliens rebuild communication channel........ I do not know - the market can throw anywhere, but rather where we do not expect. In my screenshot, the price is clamping a classic triangle by Wednesday-Thursday and I would not be surprised if it breaks through upwards.
I am standing in the village ... third wave=correction, waiting for downside momentum around 11/21/14
Standing in the village ...worked out third wave=correction, waiting for an impulse down around 21 11 14
That's some serious graphics you've got there. We'll see about the momentum. Interesting. Thanks.
I'm going to try the harrier.
buy:
You are being silly, pretending that no one understands anything - you do not need a Ninja Turtles movie. You don't go to Tula with your samovar.
Maybe it's simpler than that - someone has confused God's blessing with an egg. //-- and it is not a stranger
They openly advertise a third-party terminal in passing.
Isn't it funny?