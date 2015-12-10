FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 163

You are being silly, pretending that no one understands anything - you do not need a Ninja Turtles movie. You don't go to Tula with your samovar.
 
About the samovar right-it's not decent to dictate the rules to those who pay for the resource and maintain the server.... in Cyprus, on the other hand, if you do not like us, you do not need to come with your samovar, and about the Turtles I do not understand.
 
Off-topic question, but I can do it once: I have a Nissan X-trail. I want to change tyres. I am struggling with either Bridgestone Dueler A/T D697 RBT or Dunlop Grandtrek AT3 or Yokohama Geolandar A/T-S G012. Anybody have anything to say. Thank you.
 
They still manage to openly advertise a third-party terminal - so casually
 
Bicus, why do you need the eu to fall? Today its decline is standard for a flat, in accordance with Elliott wave theory - all last week it was flat, it is called on-trade......... I do not understand this physical phenomenon in nature........... whether sharks are quiet and we see market noise, or aliens rebuild communication channel........ I do not know - the market can throw anywhere, but rather where we do not expect. In my screenshot, the price is clamping a classic triangle by Wednesday-Thursday and I would not be surprised if it breaks through upwards.



I am standing in the village ... third wave=correction, waiting for downside momentum around 11/21/14

 
Standing in the village ...worked out third wave=correction, waiting for an impulse down around 21 11 14

Serious chart you have. We'll see about the impulse. Interesting. Thanks.
 
Just looked at the picture...and probably need to look at the process from below as well...and then we can clarify where we start from and the date can also be looked at and clarified...
 

I'm going to try the harrier.

buy:


 
Stranger, come to my prediction thread and draw whatever you want! (no one will touch you! )
 
Maybe it's simpler than that - someone has confused God's blessing with an egg. //-- and it is not a stranger

Isn't it funny?

