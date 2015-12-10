FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 165
well...
it's either a dude or a moose:
Would not buy at 1.2435 Eurochka ?
Thanks !
It's like always...
You expect to hit the whole depo, but it didn't make it.
This is what the movie looks like when squeezed...........
............ By the way,if by the end/beginning of the week it will break down,not only 23 can be touched......... but that's an "if".
thanks .
1.22 would be good)))
Now I salted the Euro. I did not want to put a stop on it.
It went well.
)))
I'm embarrassed to ask Rena for a drawing.
Reno!
I have always wondered from the followers of trading on H4 timeframes and above:Why deliberately reduce your profitability by many times, making only 3-4 trades a week instead of 20-30? A little of something good or something like that?
You can open up and down several times in this picture.
Large periods are more for investments.Open and forget. (And it came back to support. And then you bite your elbows "damn...missed a profit". )
I use M15 for accurate entry.
In general it depends on one's taste.
There is no standard way to trade.
That's it, I'm closing. Bow to the euro pound.
Reno !!!