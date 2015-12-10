FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 156
It's not there, and the second signal is trouble
......... And what, do people trade on other people's signals? ...... i.e. they put their own money where other people's luck is.
Oh, you're so clueless))))
It's kinda like yusjpyu-irip well thought out-I find it hilarious............ there's a forex4you broker.
He's like a dissident writing an encrypted message.
More like He's a man with a sense of humour..........though given where he lives..............
The drawdown was 74% and now how much is it?
It's not the drawdown.
it's a DEMOCRAT.
I made it myself, by hand, to rebuild the system and start all over again
Now here it is:
Here's a list of pairs.
I saw that this is a demo, you have a very difficult situation on your account - the margin is very small only 170%, one spread widening in the news (or the opening of markets on Monday, also the spread widens) - just finish your account.
Open a new demo account (additional) and on the rebuilt your system, start again
For a goodbye to the euro picture)
stranger
thank you. listen, old one, would you tell me if it's worth wasting time on the glass? i'm moving from peter to the region, there's a lot to do: fishing, hunting.... I've been changing the structure of my property for a month now... I'm in my 50s, I need to make some changes in my life.
For a goodbye to the euro picture)
How can you even try to make money on forex with this level of intelligence? =)
It's you "in the heart"-.............
Effective income in forex, in principle, as in any other activity, is often indirectly related to the level of intellect........... Someone in the glasses is shaking, the turkeys and robots create, and Someone picks up ideas and products of intellectual work and provides returns, of which the first only dreams.......there are a lot of examples in life observed.
I can only change the settings and with great difficulty, I'm afraid to delve into clusters and other stuff that Strenge put up and not to blow my mind..............
I'm afraid to get into it so it doesn't blow my mind but I have no worries.
I'm working with the real one (I've written off the same sum from the demo). I have a few hundreds more success with the demo, the reason is well known:
For a goodbye to the euro picture)
In this situation I plan to salt the Euro from here. (Green check mark).
But the growth is possible up to 1.26 and kopecks.
Then 1.22 and a bit lower.