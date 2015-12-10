FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 814
the kiwi is beautiful:
These things are from daily analysis.
"Bullish or bearish takeover" and "Dark cloud veil/cloud gap".
Adapting them to TF less than a day without any additional conditions... unrealistic in my opinion.
Most often when the period changes, and it changes depending on the parabolic's arc pattern ))))). I remember there was no new crossing for more than a month on the yen )))) And then I did not know how to use it and threw it away, and then I thought - let it catch fleas for the program )))
Crossed when the correction begins. Until the 16th they were below the price.
Silent, analysis of Japanese candles taken out of context gives only analysis)))
I would not go anywhere, everyone is free).
Why leave? Leverage, margin, spread are the same... Pips are the best! - Nobody interferes))))
i like the latest brokerage house - the demo and the real one are the same))))
In short, the car did not get through )))) Owl sold the hell out and limitkickers were put on ))))
So what now? So everyone who buys is wrong...
They're all suckers ))))
so...
what's the purpose of your owls drawing?