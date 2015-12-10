FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 428

New comment
[Deleted]  
Ishim:
there's a demo, a test (areyou morons?)

sorry

students will never be able to surpass the teacher...

 
stranger:
Shaman, can't you buy euros later, necessarily in the middle of the field? )))))))
there tp and the same buy-limit, and here the H1 channel is 50 pips. (so far)
[Deleted]  
stranger:
Do you see how they keep it below 5270?)))
there's that. it's not profitable.
 
_new-rena:

pity

the pupils will never be able to surpass the Master...

The canal's over there, okay? I see it's a clear field)))))
 
stranger:
The canal is there, got it? I'm looking - it's a blank field)))))
I already told you (I'm busy typing calculations right now - can't mess up there)
 
Ishim:
I've already told you (I'm busy at the moment - typing calculations - you can't mess up there)
Don't forget to charge those who dug there for the channel)))
 
stranger:
The canal is there, got it? And I'm looking - there's a clear field there)))))
well, me and the euro walk across your slabs like it's a highway )))))))))
 
stranger:
For the channel there, don't forget to charge those who dug)))
[Deleted]  
Ishim:
I already told you (I'm busy right now - typing calculations - you can't make a mistake there).

So, you can also give money through PAMM, it counts itself, no mistakes.

investors how much ...

 
_new-rena:

So you can also give money through PAMM, it counts itself, no mistakes, you get the mistakes for yourself.

Investors, how much...

Don't be sad about it)))))
1...421422423424425426427428429430431432433434435...871
New comment