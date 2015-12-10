FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 579
have you decided on the price or aren't you talking about the eura....
why is there a gap? if it's not a quote?
It's not a gap there - there's just the variant where you buy a potato for 1kg = 1 ruble from a granny and there's the variant where you just take 1kg of potato from a granny and jump into a running minibus))
What have you decided on? I don't see anything significant on the euro or the pound or the audi.
you've got to stop with the potatoes! (you'll drain the leftovers)
this is not a trade (( 2 years of sitting! The efficiency is below the plinth.
Let's talk about lepsins)
there's no swap - how tall are you?)
so there's no swap - and how long you've been sitting in growth )