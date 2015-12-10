FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 495
Rude of course, but essentially? Are you telling me that the session indicator from which my product was written was written by you...
And bank contracts are already available for 3 and 5 years.....
Is the real price the black marker on the right? Unusual view, and are the bodies of the candles... are they real bodies or something else, with zeros?
Normal schedule 30m
Bid\ask
So what's the problem? If you already have an indicator representation...
The problem is ease of presentation. What's the best way? Like this
or like this?
Didn't you even bother to look at the copyrights when you got it?
There's even a link to the source from the product.... Nice to meet you :-) I even tried to contact you back then ....
I don't remember something. But I had so much correspondence it could have got lost in the stream.
Checked it, the link stands :-) What's the beginner's rating, where's the missing....
So what am I supposed to do here? I didn't even read it, the rating was the same as it was. So I look years later, all the activists are the same, nothing has changed, it's a swamp. The bloody administration's policy is the same. So I have not lost anything. It is a resource that I have lost, in that I was working with other technologies.