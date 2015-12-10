FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 681
I turn off my personal computer at night and sleep )))) The program does not trade either ))))
the target is low - 2350 - 40. (and you have 2311 )(eur).
Look at Sensei)))))))))))))))))'s bird and horse...
Eerie ))))
Looks like I ended up in a shell-shocked hospital - come on guys, get well!
My eyes are parched and I wander on the fiery sands of the Southern Edge of the Earth ... :-)))
Уважаемые Клиенты!
We would like to inform you that the USDRUB currency pair will be trading in "Close only" mode on 17 December 2014 from 09:00 to 18:00 server time.
It will not be possible to open new positions. After 18:00 a fixed leverage of 1:10 will be set for USDRUB instrument.
The changes will affect all positions regardless of when they are opened.