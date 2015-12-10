FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 681

artikul:
I turn off my personal computer at night and sleep )))) The program does not trade either ))))
but the euras are moving and it happens.
 
Look at Sensei)))))))))))))))))'s bird and horse...
 
Ishim:
the target is low - 2350 - 40. (and you have 2311 )(eur).
I'm not arguing about levels with the Great ones )))
 
Feverish ))))
 
Looks like I've ended up in a concussion hospital - come on guys, get well!
 
Same to you)
I wonder if the Japanese candle will work on the ruble, it will give a black one day
 

My eyes are parched and I wander on the fiery sands of the Southern Edge of the Earth ... :-)))

 

Уважаемые Клиенты!

We would like to inform you that the USDRUB currency pair will be trading in "Close only" mode on 17 December 2014 from 09:00 to 18:00 server time.

It will not be possible to open new positions. After 18:00 a fixed leverage of 1:10 will be set for USDRUB instrument.

The changes will affect all positions regardless of when they are opened.

You do not change currency in a crisis....... unless you are a Manipulator of the market. The above is an extract from a message from My broker...... people understand that the ruble's spring is compressed and it is compressed without any connection to the foundation and if there are buyers at such a time, it will be extremely unprofitable for the Broker to serve such buyers.
 

