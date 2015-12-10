FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 459
let's have a smoke...
yeah ))))
Strange must have had a beer today, missed out on some exotic trading...
he must have missed it ))))
If you do something specific (currency pair, correction, impulse length), then you can predict everything - with maximum accuracy of 10 - 50 pips.
That's for sure.
Yesterday I was just sitting with flags thinking about how many ways the market has to manage them.
(arrows indicate training, the rectangle is a flag, the blue one is a short term non-return level)
The answer from the market is not long in coming :-)
So, have the professors and the teacher calmed down?)))
Strange guys, waiting for where to sell euros, wrote levels in the morning and... bought-locked, ugh))))
it doesn't look like weed )))) (some kind of chemical novelty)
I had a few pips in profit from the euras........ and was right at 2280 would have killed the stop.......... if the cross - would have put a limit, and so there is not enough information - it will hit the ground up to the skull.
Wasn't there information on the calendar about the time of the bid announcement?)))
By the way, stop selling the euro, 1.50 and it will pass - so there is space)
Yes, of course, only you have seen your levels, and in the morning )))) Just a block of day-trading ))))