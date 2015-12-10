FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 179
Here it is.)
mind boggling .... Well, now there's only one way to go - "buy a plane ticket" .... or "sea, sea" ))))
and the interesting thing is - what kind of platform is so sensitive?
Eurochief has been lying in support all week, and in 2012 it was lying here for 4 months............ In short, as soon as I get rid of it, I will remove it from the terminal, so as not to waste traffic.
To hell with the euro.
The pound is caught in a trap:
You can do the rest ... crosses
The rest is fine...........
To practise on eurodollar, I opened a demo for 500 green: