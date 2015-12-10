FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 837

demons, demons... walled up, demons... :-)))

 
 
diablo_789:
Has anyone bought a service from analytics online? How do they even work?


Pay here, we'll predict and analyse for you.

 
lactone:


pay here, we will predict and analyse for you

Do they buy tests?
 
lactone:


pay here, we will predict and analyse for you

There's a fee and elements of witchcraft and suggestion, but can we do that?
 
gnawingmarket:
They paid for it with elements of witchcraft and persuasion, but can we do that?
A teacher will blow your mind for free, but give him a quid more))))))
stranger:

Eureka - right on.


 
stranger:
Do they buy the tests?
For a lot of money... depending on whose =)
 
_new-rena:

Eureka-dot.


Rena, "eurek on the dot" - what do you mean?

gnawingmarket:

Rena, "eurik on the dot"-what do you mean?

the forecast was peek-a-boo at that time. but i have not yet completed the software and it is possible that the forecast will change....

The program was in semi-automatic mode at the time. It is a long way from being fully automatic... There is only one parameter left - risk and plus there is a history run, i.e. autotesting.

