FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 837
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
demons, demons... walled up, demons... :-)))
Has anyone bought a service from analytics online? How do they even work?
Pay here, we'll predict and analyse for you.
pay here, we will predict and analyse for you
pay here, we will predict and analyse for you
They paid for it with elements of witchcraft and persuasion, but can we do that?
Eureka - right on.
Do they buy the tests?
Eureka-dot.
Rena, "eurek on the dot" - what do you mean?
Rena, "eurik on the dot"-what do you mean?
the forecast was peek-a-boo at that time. but i have not yet completed the software and it is possible that the forecast will change....
The program was in semi-automatic mode at the time. It is a long way from being fully automatic... There is only one parameter left - risk and plus there is a history run, i.e. autotesting.