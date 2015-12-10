FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 570
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
You could have just said so and posted a picture) Why are you laughing? Seriously, I have levels 2473, 2491 and 2515 at the top, no sales. You may laugh)))
Yes, the strongest is 2568.
On the pound 5777 and 58 flat.
The ruble has blue skies over its head)))
You could have just said so and posted a picture) Why are you laughing? Seriously, I have levels 2473, 2491 and 2515 at the top, no sales. You may laugh)))
Yes, the strongest is 2568.
All drawings and order placements are fully automatic ))) The arrow + yellow trendline = correction and the bullish trend reversal should be after the green arrow breaks))) This phenomenon has already been observed five times, that's why I made a function to trade in a counter-trend )))) If it works, I will remove the fleas from the program, believe me I have learned to be aware of them after so many years )))
All drawings and order placement are fully automatic )))) Arrow + yellow trend = correction and according to the idea the return into a bullish trend should be after the break of the green arrow))) This phenomenon has already been observed five times, that's why I made a function to trade in a counter-trend )))) If it works, I will remove the fleas from the program, believe me I have learned to be a good judge of fleas after so many years )))
Anthem Trends Predictions and Consequences:
♪ I'm feeling it, I'm feeling it ♪
♪ 'cause the Doll is coming ♪
¶ 'Cause the turn-around is... ¶
♪ I'm f-ing it, I'm f-ing it ♪
I see.
Yeah, flea-bombers, no doubt about it))))
Sensei, say something clever))) What's Vovan saying about the ruble?
Don't worry, we're fine!
You could have just said so and posted a picture) Why are you laughing? Seriously, I have levels 2473, 2491 and 2515 at the top, no sales. You may laugh)))
Yes, the strongest is 2568.
On the pound 5777 and 58 flat.
The ruble has a blue sky over its head)))
No, it's green and there are rain clouds overhead:
The oil is the proof, we don't watch TV but we have known about the oil from 40 to 50 for a long time:
And the main thing is that it's a long time - 3 to 5 years, until it starts to change in a big way...
No, it's green and you can see the rain clouds:
We don't watch TV, but we've known about oil from 40 to 50 for a long time:
And the main thing is that it will last for 3 to 5 years until things start to change...
Maybe, but oil is, there's nothing to buy yet.
Yes, for a long time, until 17-18. What does Vovan say about the dollar?