The thing is that he has naughty hands running ahead of his brain, first you have to handcuff him, then put him behind the monitor to watch, and after an hour let him go)))))
Buy what we say) How is it that last week you were salting kiwis straight into support?
You've had it with your sticks)
and it's whispering to me for sales with the tees.
and that, i will try to buy eura with a stop of 10 pts.
Consider it worked out (2p spread and 8 for the dolly)
ok, i'm sold at midnight. thanks in advance
If you do not know where to put a stop and do not put it, you may try to buy EUR again.)
If you do not see where to put a suitable stop - do not get into the trade.
Let it be for good luck
first target 8719
you don't even know where to put a stop and you don't put it)
right, the sticks provide for three entries
when they form, from the 50% level and 161.8% retracement
so, TP 7623, and the last entry is exactly at 161.8 from 8029
What's wrong?
Find the screenshot of the kiwi selling on the 20th and take a look for yourself)
Yen took a stop and go overnight.
the result of HIS analysis is lock, i.e. HE trades both selling and buying, and this is a pain and leads to exhaustion
Not so primitive (I don't know if you with your dinosaur-like brains would understand), the variant (like on Friday) is the pullback impulse with an open Sell order, opened Buy - on the pullback, the Sell is closed ..... orders have TP and SL - what kind of a lock is this? (and this is 1 option - 12 more variants to tell?)
Teacher, let's keep it simple, because really, our brains only work by 10 percent, not like yours)))
Tell me specifically - at what price you would buy or sell the euro and where would you put a stop?
