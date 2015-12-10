FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 380
In 2009, when the pound hit 1.35.
Not the point, I've been thinking about the long term. They don't make a lot of money.
Yes, Zhorik made a shitload of money on the pound))))
Ask him how much he has invested, where he has salted it from and how much he has taken out, flea-breeders have no idea.
Where's the thank you?)))
Hi there !
In a hurry.
It's hard to keep up with the CUPLE if you use your hands.
At 2430 the local resistance seems to be good. So far.
Forecast for the intraday.
Thanks !
was there a 5 mark there?
What's the point of spiking the price at 300 farts now?
I understand that with yards it doesn't matter how many digits there are, they already count cents, the second digit.
The narrower the range, the tighter the bids, that's it.
Here we go, years on the pound. Where do you want to go with the yard?
I would hit a reversal on absolutely all the majors, at least for half a year, but I cannot, because I have reinvested and have quite good fleas on the trend overlay.
It's early. The index is going up, I am waiting for another 10%-15%.
I mean, if for half a year - for all - early. From the penultimate week of December we should look.
You can get in anywhere you want, as long as you know where to get out. :-)
Thanks! See you tonight.
Who says what to make the whole thing go off the rails?
I mean, if for half a year - for all - it is early. From the penultimate week of December we need to look.