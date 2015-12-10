FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 405
No. (it's about buying the ruble).
Interesting picture on Euere in the weeks (sorry I can't throw the picture in)
interesting system, i.e. middle line?
I've been watching for a long time, the stress on the shot is unbearable...
If you turn on the EA, it will place limits on all lines above the price ))))
So what about the comments on the pound? Don't forget - we're dark.
Roman shocked the nation with ruble sales))))))
Even HE is cowering in a corner somewhere....
It says BEARISH TREND in the corner ))))
The main thing is that the teacher is with us. I don't quite get it - where did he say to set the TP on the eurik?
