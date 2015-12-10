FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 405

artikul:
interesting system, i.e. middle line?
lactone:

No. (it's about buying the ruble).

Interesting picture on Euere in the weeks (sorry I can't throw the picture in)

I've been looking at it for a long time, the tension on the shot is unbearable...
 
_new-rena:
If you turn on the EA, it will place limiters on all lines above the price )))
 
_new-rena:
I've been watching for a long time, the stress on the shot is unbearable...
It's time for corrections, that's where the tap on my screenshot was. But where from I don't know.
 
artikul:
If you turn on the EA, it will place limits on all lines above the price ))))

So what about the comments on the pound? Don't forget - we're dark.

Roman shocked the nation with ruble sales))))))

Even HE is cowering in a corner somewhere....

 
stranger:
It says BEARISH TREND in the corner )))
 
artikul:
It says BEARISH TREND in the corner ))))
Thanks, haven't looked in the corners)
 
_new-rena:
The main thing is that the teacher is with us. I don't quite get it - where did he say to set the TP on the eurik?
buy limit 1.2302 st 2288 tp 2355
 
stranger:

He's been banned for a week, I hear...
 
For non-normative...
