FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 409

Langouste:
http://simpoll.ru/ - you have to chat, study... No time for that at the moment. Who has already organised something on a ballot, knows...
Why do you need this simpol if you want to do a poll in this forum? When you create a topic in this forum, you have a choice: a topic or a poll.
tol64:
he has no time for it now. it's going from the ceiling to the floor and vice versa.... he will soon answer 'no' himself...
 
stranger:
Foolishness.
that's what I wrote. It's even more foolish to make a decision based on a ballot
 
_new-rena:
he has no time at all now. the rate goes from the ceiling to the floor and vice versa....
So there's time for blah-blah-blah during the day but no time to create a 1 minute poll? ))
 
What a boring day - nothing to even open a trade on.
 

Bastard won't let me put in a second-hand one.

tol64:
So there is time for blah-blah-blah during the day, but no time to create a 1 minute survey? ))
he'll come back and say no-one should go to the rouble... "What's this about a poll? What are you talking about?
 
So I don't understand why you need a ballot, open an account for a couple of hundred bucks each, and shoot that ruble.
 
lactone:
What a boring day - nothing to even open a trade on.
Sell the purple one by three figures. The stop there is about 30, the rip is 280. Started to slide as I was writing.
 
gnawingmarket:

Bastard won't let me put in a second-hand one.

There's an entrance.

