FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 409
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
http://simpoll.ru/ - you have to chat, study... No time for that at the moment. Who has already organised something on a ballot, knows...
Why do you need this simpol if you want to do a poll in this forum? When you create a topic in this forum, you have a choice: a topic or a poll.
Foolishness.
he has no time at all now. the rate goes from the ceiling to the floor and vice versa....
Bastard won't let me put in a second-hand one.
So there is time for blah-blah-blah during the day, but no time to create a 1 minute survey? ))
What a boring day - nothing to even open a trade on.
Bastard won't let me put in a second-hand one.
There's an entrance.