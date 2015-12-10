FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 684

New comment
 
stranger:
If you know what's going on, we all know each other, we've made up our minds about trading, sometimes we argue about a few pips, so there's nothing much to talk about, to the market))).
You may get a haircut or you may get wise, trading here seems like you all are using the same demo deposit.
 
diablo_789:
this is bullshit. what do you mean clay?

Yes, he made a little joke, but every joke has its share...........

By the way,about the puppets on the previous page You did not think it was nonsense,but about the clay - nonsense...............

 
diablo_789:
You'll get a haircut or you'll get gray hair.
Not a bad idea, I tell you.
 
diablo_789:
I had a haircut, maybe you'll get wise, the traders got the impression you're all working on the same demo deposit.
I am sorry, I am a newcomer in your thread, you are not even happy to see me as a newcomer and you have not welcomed me, why bother bother to write me if you can not even welcome me?
 
gnawingmarket:
Not a bad idea, I'll tell you that.

Yeah, we should think about registering one demo for everyone...

Why is he talking to himself?

 
gnawingmarket:

Yes, he made a little joke, but every joke has its share...........

By the way,about the puppets on the previous page You didn't think it was nonsense,but about the clay-nonsense............... you contradict.

crooked finger spell it right(shtuke)
 
diablo_789:
I am sorry, I am a newcomer on your site and you did not welcomed me as a newcomer, so why bother bother to write me if you can not even welcome me, tell me you have not noticed so many interesting topics that you have not noticed?
We have a lady here who used to show up and she used to get upset if we didn't say so.......... she threatened to come as a man.
 
diablo_789:
you're a crooked finger, spell it right.
It's not nonsense about puppets, that's how it happens. Take off your pink eyes and you'll see how beautiful the world is, even if the rouble is cheap.
 
stranger:

Yeah, we should think about registering one demo for everyone...

Why is he talking to himself?

I'm sensing a big investor coming in.)
 
diablo_789:
crooked fingerspell it right

Thank you, you're welcome!

1...677678679680681682683684685686687688689690691...871
New comment