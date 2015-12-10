FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 792

New comment
 
stranger:
I would like to say that an ideal close for our Christmas would be somewhere around 23 on the euro and 5650 on the pound. But that's still a long way off though, given the holidays....
And New Year and presents? )
[Deleted]  
_new-rena:

happy holidays to all

@_new-rena how are the rails?

[Deleted]  
pako:

happy holidays to all

@_new-rena how are the rails?

fine. It's the 2nd week I've been setting it up.

it was a total loss from the beginning...

now one of the best in-house PBXs I've had in a year.

The rails do not make any difference. they normally work with both reversal and trend. that's the difference.

 
21april:
And the New Year and presents? )

They will be)))

But how can we have New Year's Eve without him?

 

The intraday scalping on the pair is over. I wrote about it this morning....... and you can see that the cross has reversed lower.

[Deleted]  
_new-rena:

have you seen this yet?

https://www.mql5.com/ru/docs/series/copyticks

.

Документация по MQL5: Доступ к таймсериям и индикаторам / CopyTicks
Документация по MQL5: Доступ к таймсериям и индикаторам / CopyTicks
  • www.mql5.com
Доступ к таймсериям и индикаторам / CopyTicks - справочник по языку алгоритмического/автоматического трейдинга для MetaTrader 5
 
pako:

have you seen this yet?

Paco, the eu has almost reached your targets.

So what does it do, ticks?

[Deleted]  
stranger:
Paco, the eu has almost reached your targets.
almost does not count :-)
[Deleted]  
pako:

have you seen this yet?

https://www.mql5.com/ru/docs/series/copyticks

.

teak story from '70 if I understand correctly?

nooo. it won't help. you only need two ticks of any TF and the current real work of the cotier, which may not coincide with the history.

[Deleted]  
stranger:

So what does it give, these ticks?

scalper check, 1-3 pips
1...785786787788789790791792793794795796797798799...871
New comment