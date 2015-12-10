FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 792
I would like to say that an ideal close for our Christmas would be somewhere around 23 on the euro and 5650 on the pound. But that's still a long way off though, given the holidays....
happy holidays to all
@_new-rena how are the rails?
fine. It's the 2nd week I've been setting it up.
it was a total loss from the beginning...
now one of the best in-house PBXs I've had in a year.
The rails do not make any difference. they normally work with both reversal and trend. that's the difference.
And the New Year and presents? )
They will be)))
But how can we have New Year's Eve without him?
The intraday scalping on the pair is over. I wrote about it this morning....... and you can see that the cross has reversed lower.
have you seen this yet?
https://www.mql5.com/ru/docs/series/copyticks
.
Paco, the eu has almost reached your targets.
So what does it do, ticks?
teak story from '70 if I understand correctly?
nooo. it won't help. you only need two ticks of any TF and the current real work of the cotier, which may not coincide with the history.
