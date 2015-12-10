FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 206

IRIP:

a day =)

over 400 hundred...

been there...any order if it is less than an hour is easily corrected by the kitchen

how is the order linked to the TF, can you elaborate, because it is very interesting ?

for example i trade on the 1 minute and do not notice the kitchen pies, i have to hang myself ? )))

 
a hundred, already passed - the best option.... if it turns, the pose gathers quickly enough... if it doesn't, there is a chance not to fly away, and then option A...
 
zoritch:
a hundred, already passed, is the best option.... if there's a reversal, the pose will pick up quickly enough... if it doesn't - there's a chance not to fly away, and there's variant A...

I've been trying to trade like this for a month now

it's not quite clear how to cover the "middles"...

 

Good morning, gentlemen traders.

 
good morning

Do your thing!

 
IRIP:


Closed the last buy and opened a sell. Assuming 1.2381

 
flea?

Assuming 1.2610.


 
I assume you don't have much experience to speculate.

Have you mastered MQL5 or MQL4 well?

 
and how can it help in trading, i enter with my hands
 
Don't fight, you hot Finnish guys. We wait for the eu to go up a bit and then we'll see
